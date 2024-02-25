9 suspects face charges after Quebec organized crime operation

Nine people appeared in court in Quebec City on Saturday as part of a major operation by the Sûreté du Québec to investigate violent conflicts between independent drug dealers and a group of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the east of the province.

Each suspect faces several charges.

Three charges have been laid against Evan Lavoie, 21, Andréanne Dominique, 37, Dave Galienne-Picard, 30, and Rémi Fournier, 38, for kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault, according to the information.

Maxime Maheux, 26, faces two counts of arson.

Francis Gauthier-Marcoux, 33, and Bianca Simard are charged with attempted murder by firearm, assault and conspiracy to commit a criminal act.

Nicholas Coté, 45, is charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and arson.

Finally, Charlotte Montambault-Vaillancour, 32, is charged with three counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

During the court appearances, the prosecution objected to the release of the suspects, and their cases were adjourned to Feb. 28 at the Quebec City courthouse for further legal proceedings.

"We will not stop until we put an end to the violence we are currently seeing," warned SQ Lieutenant Benoit Richard at a press briefing in Quebec City on Friday afternoon.

The Sûreté du Québec wants to send a "clear message" to these criminals: "we will go after all the people who commit these crimes and we will bring them before the courts in the coming days."

The SQ explained that it was acting "in collaboration with several other police forces, including the police services of Quebec City, Lévis and Saguenay".