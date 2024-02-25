Quebec City police arrest 4 people in connection organized crime turf war

On Sunday morning, Quebec City police (SPVQ) arrested four people in connection with violence between criminal groups.

The operation was carried out by investigators from the SPVQ's MALSAIN project, which is looking into the increase in violence linked to drug trafficking, with the tactical intervention squad and Surete du Quebec.

The SPVQ reports that three men and one woman aged 35 and 40 have been arrested.

Three of them are expected to appear at the Quebec City courthouse on Sunday afternoon, while one suspect has been released by summons.

"Following the arrests, we carried out two searches on our territory, in Beauport, and one outside in collaboration with the Sûreté du Québec (in) Lac-aux-Sables," said SPVQ Captain Marie-Manon Savard at a press briefing on Sunday morning.

During the searches, police recovered a ballistic vest, masks, 0.5 and 9-millimetre ammunition, narcotics, three cellphones, more than ten grams of what may have been cocaine, a drill with blood on it and $1,500 in cash.