MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec City police arrest 4 people in connection organized crime turf war

    Quebec City police (SPVQ). (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Quebec City police (SPVQ). (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Share

    On Sunday morning, Quebec City police (SPVQ) arrested four people in connection with violence between criminal groups.

    The operation was carried out by investigators from the SPVQ's MALSAIN project, which is looking into the increase in violence linked to drug trafficking, with the tactical intervention squad and Surete du Quebec.

    The SPVQ reports that three men and one woman aged 35 and 40 have been arrested.

    Three of them are expected to appear at the Quebec City courthouse on Sunday afternoon, while one suspect has been released by summons.

    "Following the arrests, we carried out two searches on our territory, in Beauport, and one outside in collaboration with the Sûreté du Québec (in) Lac-aux-Sables," said SPVQ Captain Marie-Manon Savard at a press briefing on Sunday morning.

    During the searches, police recovered a ballistic vest, masks, 0.5 and 9-millimetre ammunition, narcotics, three cellphones, more than ten grams of what may have been cocaine, a drill with blood on it and $1,500 in cash.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 25, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    9 suspects face charges after Quebec organized crime operation

    Nine people appeared in court in Quebec City on Saturday as part of a major operation by the Sûreté du Québec to investigate violent conflicts between independent drug dealers and a group of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the east of the province.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News