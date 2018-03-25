

The Canadian Press





The Quebec government announced $75 million in funding for the City of Montreal to decontaminate soil on its territory by 2022.

Provincial Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Change Isabelle Melancon made the announcement on Sunday morning in Verdun. She was accompanied by Minister Responsible for the Montreal Region Martin Coiteux and Mayor Valerie Plante.

The funding is part of a project aimed at rehabilitating soil to build schools and green spaces.

The city will select which lands will be decontaminated.

Plante said the grant will also be used by the private sector, saying they can decontaminate non-municipal land at a lower cost.