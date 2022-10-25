66-year-old man found shot and killed in Laval parking lot: police

Laval police (SPL) are investigating Tuesday after a 66-year-old man was found shot and killed in a commercial parking lot.

Officers were called to the scene near Laval's Highway 440 around 7:45 a.m. There, in the parking lot of a business called Centre Ceramique 440, they discovered the victim's body.

The man was pronounced dead on site. Multiple reports say he was Vincenzo Armeni, who was known to police.



A perimeter has been established around the scene while investigators gather information.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police could not confirm to CTV News whether the man's death was the product of organized crime.

This is a developing story. More to come.