5 things to know ahead of CF Montreal v. NYCFC playoff game

CF Montreal is 90 minutes away from a date with the Philadelphia Union in the MLS Eastern Conference final, but there is a major obstacle in the way: New York City FC.

Last year's MLS Cup champions are the truest test for coach Wilfried Nancy's side.

Here are some things to know before the 1 p.m. kickoff at Saputo Stadium in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

JUSQU’AU BOUT 👊🔵⚪️⚫️



STELLAR AT SAPUTO

Montreal is a stellar five of five in the playoffs at its home confines off Viau and Sherbrooke streets in the east of the city.

Orlando City was the most recent victim of Montreal's offence, losing 2-0 last weekend.

Montreal has outscored opponents 10-3 in those five games and trailed for just four minutes in a game against the Columbus Crew in 2015.

NYFC, however, is no slouch on the road in the playoffs. Interim coach Nick Cushing's team is unbeaten in its last four road playoff games, with two of those going to penalty shoot-outs.

CF Montreal fans cheer on their team during second half MLS playoff soccer action against Orlando City SC in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

TEAM CANADA STARS TO WATCH

Canada will lace up and face Belgium in Qatar for the first Fifa World Cup game the country has played since Diego Maradona was skipping past English defenders and punching balls into the back of the net in Mexico in 1986.

CF Montreal will be well-represented on the team with defenders Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, and Joel Waterman on John Herdman's team along with Samuel Piette and Ismael Kone in the midfield.

No club in world soccer has more players on Canada's squad than Montreal.

MIHAILOVIC VERSUS PEREIRA

Two players have come on late in the season for either side.

Djordje Mihailovic set up 20-year-old Kone's goal against Orlando before slotting home a penalty late in the game to seal the victory. Mihailovic has a goal in two straight games and an assist in three after having scored just one with no assists in 10 games after he returned from injury in May.

Mihailovic will head to the Dutch Eredivisie at the end of the season.

Pereira filled the game after star Taty Castellanos left to join La Liga side Girona in July, and has scored five goals since.

No other New York player has netted more than three goals since that time.

GOALS LIKELY

The Montreal-New York fixture has remained scoreless just two times; once in 2019 and the other time in July of this season.

NYCFC beat Montreal 4-1 early in the season at Yankee Stadium in March, and has scored two or more goals in five straight games.

BANDWAGON FILLING UP

Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki had a CF Montreal scarf out and waving on the team's social media.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and Quebec Premier Francois Legault are also on the CF Montreal bandwagon posting pics on their social media with the team's swag.

Le @cfmontreal dispute cet après-midi le match de demi-finale de l’Association de l’Est après une saison record.



"The club's flag flies above the town hall to mark the occasion," said Plante. "We are behind you to go all the way!"

Legault posted a picture of himself wearing a scarf in his office with a similar sentiment.

"We are with you until the end," he wrote.

