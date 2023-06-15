5 things to get you up to speed for the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal
Formula One is back in Canada for a second consecutive year as the Canadian Grand Prix gets underway this week in Montreal.
To get you up to speed, here are five things to know ahead of this year's event:
UNSTOPPABLE VERSTAPPEN
Max Verstappen is the latest example of what happens when you combine a great driver with the best car on the grid.
Verstappen is the two-time reigning Formula One world champion and leads this season with 170 points, 53 ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez who is in second, making him the heavy favourite entering this weekend.
The 25-year-old Dutchman has reached the podium in all seven races so far this year and won five, including the last three.
Perez, meanwhile, is under pressure to improve his performance in Montreal. Despite racing in the same car as Verstappen, he finished fourth and 16th in the last two Grand Prix's.
STROLL'S HOMECOMING
Lance Stroll is the only Canadian on the grid this year after Nicholas Latifi's departure from Williams. But although the number of Canadian drivers was split in half, the odds of a Canadian reaching the podium might have doubled.
Stroll and Latifi finished 15th and 20th, respectively, in the driver's standings last season. This year, Stroll is in eighth and driving an Aston Martin car that's proven it can reach the podium -- just not with the Canadian behind the wheel, yet.
Born in Montreal, Stroll arrives at his home Grand Prix still seeking his first podium. Teammate and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, however, is third in the driver's standings and has finished in the top three five times, putting pressure on Stroll.
The 24-year-old will look to build on his sixth-place finish at the Spanish Grand Prix, where he beat Alonso for the first time this season.
LISTEN on CJAD 800 Radio: Tips to get around Montreal during Grand Prix weekend
MERCEDES ON THE RISE?
Mercedes has a long way to go before returning to the car that won eight straight constructors' championships from 2014-2021, but the team might have figured some things out in Spain.
Bolstered by new upgrades to the car, both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell reached the podium to propel Mercedes into second place for the first time this season.
Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, went winless in a season for the first time last year and has yet to earn a win this year.
He'll be looking to reverse that trend in Montreal, where he won his first-ever Formula One race in 2007 and is tied with Michael Schumacher for the most Canadian GP wins with seven.
FERRARI IN TROUBLE?
After finishing second in the constructors' standings last season, Ferrari is in fourth this year.
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. finished 11th and fifth, respectively, in Spain and will need to do better to contend for second place.
Sainz gave Verstappen a run for his money in Montreal last year but finished second.
ABOUT THE CANADIAN GP
It's the 52nd Canadian Grand Prix and the 42nd edition in Montreal, famous for some classic races at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and the "Wall of Champions" on Turn 14, which even the very best drivers have hit.
The cost of attending the event isn't cheap. According to a study by SlotsOnlineCanada.com, the Canadian GP is the most expensive Grand Prix in Formula One, costing the average fan $3,146 for the full weekend.
The Montreal event is one of the races where rain can be a factor, adding a wrinkle for both the fans and the drivers. The forecast calls for a chance of showers throughout the weekend.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Report finds Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over 'partygate' during COVID lockdown
Former prime minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament about the lockdown-flouting parties that undermined his credibility and contributed to his downfall, a committee of lawmakers said Thursday after a year-long investigation.
How is aging affecting your living arrangements? Let us know
More than 13,000 Canadians are at least 100 years old, according to data from Statistics Canada, up from nearly 9,500 centenarians in 2018. As more Canadians live longer, they will need to consider how to care for themselves in their later years. If you or a family member are evaluating current living arrangements due to old age, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
B.C. man disrupts track meet, asks for confirmation of 9-year-old's gender
When Heidi Starr went to her daughter’s track and field meet in Kelowna last week, she thought she’d be cheering her child on—not shielding her from transphobia.
North Korea launches 2 ballistic missiles toward sea in protest of U.S.-South Korea military drills
North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Thursday, the South Korean military said, in a resumption of its weapons testing activities to protest just-ended South Korean-U.S. live-fire drills, which it views as an invasion rehearsal.
Greece searches for hundreds feared missing after migrant boat sank, leaving 78 dead
Rescue workers transferred the bodies of dead migrants to refrigerated trucks as a major search continued Thursday for possible survivors of a sea disaster in southern Greece. Hundreds of people are still feared missing.
Money is the top source of stress among Canadians: survey
Money remains the biggest source of stress among Canadians for the sixth year in a row, according to a new survey.
Deep, 6.2-magnitude earthquake shakes part of Philippines southwest of the capital
A deep earthquake shook part of the Philippines southwest of the capital on Thursday, but there were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.
Mendicino's office only informed of Bernardo transfer through 'generic communications products,' spokesperson says
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino’s office said Wednesday evening that it first learned of the potential transfer of Paul Bernardo this March through 'generic communications products,' but specifics of the transfer had not been confirmed at the time and the minister wasn’t personally aware of the transfer until months later.
India, Pakistan brace for winds, flash flooding as Cyclone Biparjoy heads for evening landfall
A vast swath of western India and neighbouring southern Pakistan that suffered deadly floods last year are bracing for a new deluge as fast-approaching Cyclone Biparjoy whirls toward landfall Thursday.
Toronto
-
Man found dead in Lake Ontario near Mississauga after becoming distressed while swimming
A man died after he became distressed while swimming in Lake Ontario along the Mississauga waterfront on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Trudeau learned of Paul Bernardo transfer the day it happened, before Mendicino knew
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says he learned about the prison transfer of Paul Bernardo the day it happened — a day earlier than Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.
-
Boy, 15, facing manslaughter charge after fight victim dies in hospital
A 15-year-old boy is facing a manslaughter charge after a man he allegedly had a fight with died in hospital.
Atlantic
-
UPEI releases highly critical independent report into allegations against former president, university culture
A damning report into the culture at the University of Prince Edward Island has been released. The University of Prince Edward Island Review was commissioned shortly after the departure of former university president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz amid accusations of inappropriate conduct in 2021.
-
Striking school support workers reach tentative deal with Halifax school district
After more than a month on strike, school support staff in Halifax have reached a tentative deal with the school district.
-
N.S. identifies thousands more victims of global data hack, including school workers
Nova Scotia's cybersecurity minister says his department has identified thousands more people affected by a recent global data breach.
London
-
'I was teary-eyed and full of joy': Mildmay couple celebrate $100K Encore win
A lotto win for a married couple from Mildmay, Ont. has been decades in the making, after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
-
Search for missing therapy dog comes to heartbreaking conclusion
The emotional search for a therapy dog, missing from the Grand Bend, Ont., area since late February, has come to a sad conclusion.
-
Port Stanley’s Little Beach unsafe for swimming due to high bacteria levels
As the long awaited summer season finally gets underway, Southwestern Public Health is warning residents that a local beach is not safe to swim due to high levels of bacteria.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two teen suspects arrested in Sudbury murder, double stabbing
Sudbury police say the two teen suspects wanted in the Wednesday morning double stabbing that resulted in a 17-year-old's death have been arrested.
-
Sask. man seeks full refund after new Ford plagued by multiple issues
A Saskatchewan man says his new SUV has been the source of constant headaches and there appears to be no end in sight.
-
Northern Ont. First Nation apologizes after diesel and premium fuel put in wrong pumps
Anyone who bought premium or diesel fuel on Shawanaga First Nation earlier this month may be having some car troubles.
Calgary
-
Faster approvals for major projects will be key to achieving climate goals: Report
Canada has no hope of reaching its 2050 climate goals unless it can find a way to speed up the approvals process for major projects in this country, a new report states.
-
Top Alberta universities come together to study fundamentals of quantum science
Three Alberta universities are pooling their resources to investigate the fundamentals of quantum science, with a focus on driving innovation decades from now.
-
'Our city is filled with incredible Calgarians': Mayor, council present 2023 Calgary Awards
The 2023 Calgary Awards were handed out on Wednesday night, recognizing individuals and organizations that make the city a better place to live.
Kitchener
-
Grad plans at Kitchener public school upset some families
Some families from a Kitchener elementary school are frustrated after finding out graduating students won't be getting a traditional ceremony. The Waterloo Region District School Board says it comes down to having an “equitable approach.”
-
Ontario's top court dismisses Millard, Smich conviction appeals in Bosma murder
Multiple murderers Dellen Millard and Mark Smich had their convictions upheld on Wednesday for the killing of Tim Bosma, with Ontario's top court ruling they had been treated fairly at trial.
-
Wild turkey routinely pops up in Kitchener neighbourhood, stopping traffic
A wild turkey that’s been spotted trotting around in Kitchener’s Stanley Park neighbourhood has been capturing people’s attention for months. Not only does it appear to have a routine – but also a bit of a fan club.
Vancouver
-
B.C. health-care crisis: Bigger bureaucracy, longer waits and calls for an overhaul
British Columbia's health-care bureaucracy is growing while the front line thins, prompting fresh calls for attention to physician recommendations and even a complete overhaul of the healthcare system.
-
Local state of emergency in Lytton, B.C. could be lifted, rebuilding yet to begin
A local state of emergency in Lytton, that has been in place since the catastrophic wildfire almost two years ago, could finally be lifted.
-
City of Surrey refusing to share police deliberations report, B.C. government says
The report, compiled by city officials, would be the document used by councillors to make the final decision on keeping the RCMP or continuing the transition to a municipal force.
Edmonton
-
'Shocking': Trees fall on homes as fast-moving storm slams summer village near Edmonton
There was a big mess in the summer village of Ma-Me-O Beach Wednesday morning, after a storm toppled and snapped trees and downed at least one power pole.
-
Top Alberta universities come together to study fundamentals of quantum science
Three Alberta universities are pooling their resources to investigate the fundamentals of quantum science, with a focus on driving innovation decades from now.
-
B.C. man disrupts track meet, asks for confirmation of 9-year-old's gender
When Heidi Starr went to her daughter’s track and field meet in Kelowna last week, she thought she’d be cheering her child on—not shielding her from transphobia.
Windsor
-
One person displaced after Windsor house fire
Crews were called to the scene in the 2500 block of Gail Avenue near Somme Avenue around 9 p.m.
-
Two drivers stopped going over double speed limit: WPS
Windsor police have stopped two drivers going over double the speed limit in separate incidents.
-
More rain expected through the region on Thursday
Temperatures remain seasonal for the next couple of days before jumping on the weekend close to the 30 C mark.
Regina
-
City of Regina to provide portable washroom in Victoria Park
The City of Regina will provide a 24-hour portable washroom in Victoria Park, which is expected to primarily serve those living on the streets.
-
Regina Food Bank marks 40 years of operation
The Regina Food Bank (RFB) is marking 40 years of operations this year—a major milestone the organization wishes it could avoid.
-
Nearly 2,400 students mark convocation at University of Regina
Almost 2,400 graduates walked across the stage at the University of Regina (U of R) on Wednesday to celebrate the next step in their academic journey.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa council dumps proposed garbage bag tags in favour of three-bin limit
Ottawa city council trashed the idea of proposed bag tags for household garbage, voting instead to place a hard cap on the amount of waste residents can place at the curb.
-
Dive-bombing birds derail mail delivery
Red-winged blackbirds aren't just dive-bombing unsuspecting people on Echo Drive—they're impacting mail delivery to some homes in the area.
-
Mayor floats new downtown arena site for Sens: but not LeBreton
Now that it appears the ownership of the Ottawa Senators is settled, the biggest question left about the team – where will the Sens play in the future? Ottawa’s mayor Mark Sutcliffe commented about the sale of the team and where he’d like to see a new arena on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Fatal shooting prompts heavy police presence in Saskatoon neighbourhood
Classes were cancelled at a Saskatoon school Wednesday morning in response to a heavy police presence in the surrounding neighbourhood.
-
Sask. man seeks full refund after new Ford plagued by multiple issues
A Saskatchewan man says his new SUV has been the source of constant headaches and there appears to be no end in sight.
-
Trial date set for Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking deaths
The trial for a Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her son and faking their deaths has been scheduled.