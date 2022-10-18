46-year-old man facing 1st-degree murder charges in deaths of Laval children

A 46-year-old man accused of killing two children from Laval, Que. is facing charges of two counts of first-degree murder.

He is also set to be charged with assaulting a third person and causing bodily harm while strangling.

Police have yet to disclose the relationship between the man and the children who were killed, an 11-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl.

The incident, which police say appears to be a case of domestic violence, occurred Monday evening in Laval's Ste-Dorothée sector, north of Montreal.

Officers were called to a home on Lauzon Street around 6 p.m. and discovered the children in critical condition. The young victims were rushed to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The suspect was also hospitalized in critical condition but is now stable.

"His life is not in danger anymore," said Laval police (SPL) spokesperson Erika Landry. "Our investigators will be meeting with prosecutors today."

Landry could not confirm whether the suspect was known to police prior to Monday evening.

Laval police respond to a home on Lauzon Street on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Three people, including two children, treated at the scene were rushed to hospital in critical condition, paramedics say. (Marie-Michelle Lauzon/Noovo Info)

Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer offered his condolences to the family on Twitter, stating that "all of Laval is in mourning."



Deux enfants sont tragiquement décédés, tout Laval est en deuil. Mes plus sincères condoléances aux proches des très jeunes victimes.



Nos équipes @policelaval sont mobilisées pour faire la lumière sur cet événement d’une tristesse sans nom. — Stéphane Boyer (@StphanBoyer) October 18, 2022

"It’s hard to understand how such a tragic event could happen," he told CTV News. "What I want to say to people is if there’s something in your life going on, don’t wait, call. There’s a line in Laval, 2-1-1, that you can call. Whatever the problem is, there are people on the other end that can be there to help."

211 HELPLINE: Find social and community services near you

Quebec Premier Francois Legault also expressed his condolences on Twitter.

"My thoughts are with the loved ones of these two children. I can't imagine their pain," he wrote.

Une tragédie sans nom. Mes pensées accompagnent les proches de ces deux enfants. Je ne peux imaginer leur peine.https://t.co/dMLDyGZRHc — François Legault (@francoislegault) October 18, 2022

Andre Mahilian is a crossing guard for a school nearby and is familiar with the victims.

"I see them everyday going to the school, coming back," he told CTV News.

"It's a sad day for all the school," he added, expressing concern for the children's peers and how they will cope with such a tragedy.

"I don't know how they will act at the school, to play together and find that there is a friend that is missing."



Neighbour Kali Corovensis was distraught by the news.

"It’s so sad that it happened so close to home. I walk by there every day. I’ve seen the kids outside. I don’t know what to say, we’re just at a loss for words," she said.

- With files from CTV's Joe Lofaro, Billy Shields and Kelly Greig.