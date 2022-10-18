46-year-old man facing 1st-degree murder charges in deaths of Laval children

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab

An Iranian female competitive climber left South Korea on Tuesday after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory head scarf covering, authorities said. Farsi-language media outside of Iran warned she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home, which Tehran quickly denied.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon