MONTREAL -- The independent ombudswoman hired by the Montreal Roman Catholic archdiocese to investigate allegations of abuse and other inappropriate behaviour says 45 complaints have been filed against the church since her mandate began in May.

Marie Christine Kirouack says 26 of the complaints are related to abuse, including 22 of a sexual nature.

In a report made public today, she said the complaints relate to events that took place from the 1950s to the present day, with most occurring before the mid-1970s.

She said the age of the alleged victims at the time of the incidents ranged from elementary school age to over 80 years old, but what they have in common is that all have suffered from the consequences of the abuse.

Kirouack was appointed in May following the release of a report last November about how church officials mishandled the case of a convicted pedophile priest.

Her report states that she expects the number of formal complaints against the church to rise, and she encouraged other victims to come forward to help stop all forms of abuse "once and for all."