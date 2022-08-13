42-year-old man stabbed outside Montreal bar: police investigating

A man was stabbed after leaving a bar in the South-West borough of Montreal.

The stabbing occurred during an altercation on Saint-Jacques St., near Saint-Philippe St..

An emergency services crew called the police at approximately 4:10 a.m. on Saturday to obtain their assistance.

"The victim, a 42-year-old man, suffered stab wounds to his upper body. He was transported to hospital and there is no danger to his life," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson officer Véronique Comtois.

The circumstances surrounding this assault remain to be clarified, she said.

"The scene is currently protected to allow investigators to make the analysis," said Comtois.

The investigation of the SPVM continues.