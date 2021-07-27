MONTREAL -- Four suspects have been arrested in connection with an Amber Alert that was ordered early Tuesday morning for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Montreal police (SPVM) called off the search after she was found safe and sound at 7 a.m.

"The suspect identified in the Amber Alert was arrest at 10:40 a.m.," confirmed Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "Three other men were arrested in connection with this event."

The force states several witnesses are being met by investigators to determine the events leading to the alleged kidnapping.

Police issued the Amber Alert at 6:20 a.m. after they say the teen was abducted by Ali Mohammad Jaafar, 22, at 11:05 p.m. Monday.