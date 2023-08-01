38-year-old man arrested in Lévis, Que. for sex crimes against minors

A man from Lévis, Que. has been arrested for sex crimes against minors, and police are asking others who may have been victims of this suspect to contact them.

Lévis police (SPVL) reports that Jean-François Villeneuve, a 38-year-old man, has already appeared in court where he was charged with sexual assault and computer luring.

The investigation into Villeneuve was initiated last January and identified at least two victims under the age of 16, according to the police.

#ARRESTATION | Nous avons procédé à l'arrestation d'un homme de 38 ans de Lévis en lien avec des infractions à caractère sexuel.



👇https://t.co/BBGHkTsKm8 pic.twitter.com/2jRbMfIiFy — Service de police de Lévis (@SPVLpolice) August 1, 2023

The investigation showed that the suspect gained the trust of his victims by using social media and that he then held sexual conversations with them before planning meetings with them.

The SPVL carried out a search at Villeneuve's home in collaboration with Quebec provincial police (SQ) officers, which led to the seizure of cell phones.

When several victims of a suspect are identified, the serial crime investigation management structure (GECS), coordinated by the Sûreté du Québec, is deployed.