MONTREAL -- Amazon has announced it plans to open its first fulfillment centre in Quebec.

The warehouse will be located in Montreal’s Lachine borough and the e-commerce giant says it expects the facility to create 300 full-time jobs.

"We're excited about our growth in Montreal, which gives us the opportunity to better serve our customers across Quebec," said Alexandre Gagnon, vice-president of Amazon Canada.

Those working at the facility will pick, pack and ship items to customers. Amazon Canada says the pieces will range from toys, pet products and small electronics.

The centre, Amazon's 12th in Canada, is expected to be open by the end of 2020.

The company announced late last year that it would have a fulfilment centre in Leduc County, Alta., open by 2020 to create more than 600 jobs.

Amazon also has fulfilment centres in British Columbia and Ontario.

The build-out of fulfilment centres, which provide both warehouse and shipping services, comes as the company pushes to make faster online order deliveries.

The company currently offers some same-day delivery in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary.

- The Canadian Press contributed to this report.