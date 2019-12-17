MONTREAL -- Spirits were merry, and good cheer was abundant in Tuesday as Chez Doris, in conjunction with LaSalle College, and Restaurant Le Blumenthal held their annual Christmas party.

Volunteers at LaSalle College, along with police officers from stations 12, 20, and 50 are expected to serve up to 300 gourmet meals for women who deal cope with issues such as homelessness, poverty, and addiction.

"We try to provide as many festivities as possible to make the women feel good about themselves, to break isolation, and be treated like family" said Marina Boulos-Winton, Executive Director at Chez Doris.

Entertainment was provided by Sheldon Kagan, along with two Santas who will provide 300 gifts, including chocolates from Divine Chocolatier, and the ShoeBox Project.

"Experiencing homelessness is not exclusive. Their circumstances can change from one day to the next" said Boulos-Winton.

Chez Doris receives approximately 30,000 visits from women annually, and provides meals, showers, clothing, and educational programs, among a host of other services offered.