3 people injured, apartment building evacuated after armed assault in Saint-Laurent

Three people were injured and about 100 were evacuated from an apartment building Sunday morning following an altercation in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) officers were called to the building on Crépeau Street around 4 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered three people with injuries, at least one of whom was stabbed.

The victims were transported to hospital, and their lives are considered out of danger, according to the SPVM.

Police say that although a fire alarm had gone off, causing the evacuation of about 100 people from the building, there was no evidence of a fire in the vicinity.

A perimeter was established early Sunday morning while investigators conducted their work.

The investigation is ongoing.