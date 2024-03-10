MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 3 people injured, apartment building evacuated after armed assault in Saint-Laurent

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Share

    Three people were injured and about 100 were evacuated from an apartment building Sunday morning following an altercation in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.

    Montreal police (SPVM) officers were called to the building on Crépeau Street around 4 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered three people with injuries, at least one of whom was stabbed.

    The victims were transported to hospital, and their lives are considered out of danger, according to the SPVM.

    Police say that although a fire alarm had gone off, causing the evacuation of about 100 people from the building, there was no evidence of a fire in the vicinity.

    A perimeter was established early Sunday morning while investigators conducted their work.

    The investigation is ongoing.  

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Oppenheimer' set to overpower at the Oscars Sunday night

    When Hollywood gathers for the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, the blockbuster biopic is widely expected to overpower all competition — including its release-date companion, "Barbie" — at an election-year Oscars that could turn into a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

    opinion

    opinion Will Prince William be head of the Commonwealth when he's King?

    As Prince William, the Prince of Wales, steps up to shoulder increased responsibilities amidst his father King Charles III’s health concerns, the question of his future role within the Royal Commonwealth has taken on a new sense of urgency.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News