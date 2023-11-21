3 people hospitalized with minor injuries after 2 trains collide in Montreal

The federal transportation safety board has launched an investigation after a collision involving two trains in Montreal's north end sent three people to hospital on Tuesday.

A Canadian National (CN) train collided with an Exo commuter train that was stopped at the Saint-Leonard-Montreal-Nord station on the 15 Mascouche line, according to Jean-Maxime St-Hilaire, a spokesperson for Exo.

"It is too early to identify the cause of the incident," St-Hilaire wrote in an email to CTV News, adding that all trains on the Mascouche line were cancelled for the rest of the evening. Taxis and shuttle buses were called in to assist passengers who were on the train.

Two trains remain on the tracks after a collision at Montreal's Saint-Leonard-Montreal-Nord station on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

The CN train appears to have hit the other train head-on. The front ends of both trains could be seen pressed against each other on the same track Tuesday evening.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said it deployed a team to the scene to investigate the cause of the incident, but did not release any further details.

"Preliminary reports indicate that there are no major injuries or dangerous goods involved in the incident," reads a statement from a CN spokesperson.

"Local first responders and CN crews are responding, and the cause of the incident remains under investigation. As more information becomes available, we will provide updates on the situation. CN would like to apologize for the impact of the incident."

Paramedics and police told CTV News they were called to the Saint-Leonard-Montreal-Nord Exo station at around 6:30 p.m.

Urgences-Sante said it assessed seven patients at the scene for minor injuries, including four who refused to be sent to hospital.

The three people who were hospitalized were two men in their 50s and a man in his 20s, whose injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.