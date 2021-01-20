MONTREAL -- It appears that Trey Rutherford will not be back with the Montreal Alouettes in 2021.

The young left guard announced his decision to quit football in a text he signed and published on the website 3DownNation.com.

The former second overall pick in the 2018 draft explained that he thought a lot about his future during the pandemic.

He believes that after realizing his dream of playing professional football, now is the time to think about another of his dreams: to become a police officer.

"At 25, I hope to have several more years ahead of me and do a lot of good in this world," he wrote.

Rutherford, who is currently a free agent, added that a career as a police officer is not one he can put off indefinitely, "since a knee injury or concussion could prevent me from pursuing that goal."

The athlete, who played college football at the University of Connecticut, wants to practice his new profession in Ontario.

He is a native of Markham.

The departure adds to the task of general manager Danny Maciocia, who must now find an effective player to protect quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. in his blind spot, the main assignment for a left guard.

In 2019, Spencer Wilson took on this task as a substitute for Rutherford, but he is no longer part of the roster.

SEVEN PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT

In addition, the team announced Wednesday the signing of seven players, including Quebecers Jean-Samuel Blanc and Felix Faubert-Lussier.

Blanc has played 71 games in five seasons with the Alouettes, recording 59 special teams tackles.

Faubert-Lussier played his first year with the Alouettes in 2019 after two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who made him their fifth-round pick (39th overall) in 2016.

In 2019, the 29-year-old caught nine balls for 102 yards in 16 games, in addition to two special teams tackles.

The Alouettes have also reached agreements with some Canadians: linebacker D.J. Lalama, defensive lineman Bo Banner, receiver Kaion Julien-Grant, defensive back Dominique Termansen, and tackle Cameron Lawson.

The team also released defensive linemen Chase Demoor, Elijah Norris and Michael Sanelli; linebacker Tevin Floyd; defensive back Marloshawn Franklin; as well as running back Shaquille Murray-Lawrence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021.