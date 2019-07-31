Featured Video
2019 Montreal Pride lineup includes a few surprises
CTV Montreal staff
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 8:15PM EDT
The 2019 Montreal Pride Festival is set to begin in a week and this year’s festivities will include a few surprises.
Included in the lineup are drag superstars like Tranna Wintour, a DJ set by Eve Salvail and comedy shows, including an appearance from Margaret Cho.
“We want to keep our grassroots idea,” said Fierte Montreal spokesperson Jean_Francois Guevremont. “There will be special Stonewall 50th anniversary events. We’ll keep fighting until nobody has to fight.”
For more on this year’s Pride lineup, watch the video above.
