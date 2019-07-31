

CTV Montreal staff





The 2019 Montreal Pride Festival is set to begin in a week and this year’s festivities will include a few surprises.

Included in the lineup are drag superstars like Tranna Wintour, a DJ set by Eve Salvail and comedy shows, including an appearance from Margaret Cho.

“We want to keep our grassroots idea,” said Fierte Montreal spokesperson Jean_Francois Guevremont. “There will be special Stonewall 50th anniversary events. We’ll keep fighting until nobody has to fight.”

For more on this year’s Pride lineup, watch the video above.