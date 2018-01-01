

CTV Montreal





The Ottawa Express, a container ship originating from Liverpool, England, is the first ship to dock in the Port of Montreal for the year 2018.

The ship arrived in the late afternoon at Berth 77. By crossing the downstream limits of the port at Soreal earlier in the day, the ship became the first ocean-going vessel to reach Montreal without a stopover.

Captain Rakesh Kumar will receive the gold-headed cane on Wednesday, a trophy awarded each year to the shipmaster of the first docked vessel. The cane has been awarded on an annual basis for the last 179 years.