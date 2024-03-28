MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 20 guns, nearly 100 kg of cocaine, $100K in cash: Montreal police make 'major' drug bust

    The Montreal police logo is seen on a police vehicle. (CTV News) The Montreal police logo is seen on a police vehicle. (CTV News)
    Share

    In what police describe as a "major" blow to organized crime, police say they have seized a massive stash of illegal drugs and weapons after 20 searches were done in Toronto and the Montreal area.

    Among the seizures from the operation is 97 kilograms (213 pounds) of cocaine worth an estimated street value of nearly $2.5 million, according to a news release issued Thursday by Montreal police.

    Police seized other items, including:

    • 19 handguns and 1 machine gun
    • 66 prohibited weapons (Glock switches)
    • 26 kg of MDMA
    • 600,000 methamphetamine pills
    • More than $100,000 in cash

    The Montreal police's anti-gang unit of the organized crime section collaborated with multiple municipal police forces in Ontario, as well as the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in the investigation. They arrested seven men and one woman between the ages of 24 and 35 who face charges of drug possession and drug trafficking.

    Montreal police say members of the public can report crimes by calling their local police station or by filing an anonymous report by calling 514-393-1133.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How do you navigate the social media minefield with your kids?

    Growing fears about social media's harm have sparked lawsuits against social media companies from hundreds of school districts in the United States and now Canada. CTVNews.ca wants to know whether your children are addicted to social media or if you have concerns about their usage of platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok and X.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News