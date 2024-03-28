20 guns, nearly 100 kg of cocaine, $100K in cash: Montreal police make 'major' drug bust

In what police describe as a "major" blow to organized crime, police say they have seized a massive stash of illegal drugs and weapons after 20 searches were done in Toronto and the Montreal area.

Among the seizures from the operation is 97 kilograms (213 pounds) of cocaine worth an estimated street value of nearly $2.5 million, according to a news release issued Thursday by Montreal police.

Police seized other items, including:

19 handguns and 1 machine gun

66 prohibited weapons (Glock switches)

26 kg of MDMA

600,000 methamphetamine pills

More than $100,000 in cash

The Montreal police's anti-gang unit of the organized crime section collaborated with multiple municipal police forces in Ontario, as well as the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in the investigation. They arrested seven men and one woman between the ages of 24 and 35 who face charges of drug possession and drug trafficking.

Montreal police say members of the public can report crimes by calling their local police station or by filing an anonymous report by calling 514-393-1133.