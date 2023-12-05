2 patients die in ER waiting room of hospital on Montreal's South Shore
An investigation is underway after two people died while waiting in the emergency room at Anna-Laberge Hospital in Châteauguay on Montreal's South Shore.
The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de la Montérégie-Ouest confirmed the news, offering its sympathies "to the families involved."
The centre says it will not comment further.
"We take these situations very seriously and will cooperate fully with the ongoing investigations," it said. "We are currently experiencing a very busy period and wait times are very high."
The centre says it has met "in recent days" with the Quebec Health Ministry and other CISSSs in the Montérégie region to find ways to reduce pressure in the ERs.
"Further meetings are scheduled for early this week," it told CTV News. "Every effort is being made to reduce the pressure on emergency rooms for the well-being of both teams and patients. We will never compromise on patient safety."
In addition, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé visited Anna-Laberge Hospital on Sunday.
"The events reported are extremely worrying," he said. "Our thoughts are with the families affected."
Dubé says he hoped "to take the pulse of what was happening on the ground" and speak with the people working.
"One thing is certain: we need to improve the situation in our emergency rooms," said the health minister. "But also throughout the patient pathway, from before they arrive at the hospital to after they leave."
Anna-Laberge Hospital has a reputation for having the longest ER wait times in Quebec.
According to a recent study by the Montreal Economic Institute, patients spent an average of 10 hours and 27 minutes in the ER in 2022.
Across the province, patients needing immediate medical attention waited an average of five hours and 11 minutes.
