2 Montreal-area men facing fraud and terrorism financing charges for alleged money-moving scheme

    The RCMP arrested two Montreal-area men who are facing fraud and financing of terrorism charges for an alleged $20 million scheme to move money from Canada to Algeria primarily via China.

    Said Aimeur, 55, from Laval and Nesreddine Atoui, 58, from Montreal were arrested after a 13-month investigations by the Integrated Proceeds of Crime (IPOC) squad after the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC) noted suspicious banking transactions, an RCMP news release reads.

    The two men were are facing charges under the money laundering and terrorism financing act for "operating an unregistered money services business," the release reads.

    "They face imprisonment for up to five years and/or a fine of up to $500,000," it reads.

    The two men are scheduled to appear in court in Montreal on Dec. 1. 

