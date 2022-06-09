2 men hospitalized after stabbing each other: Montreal police

Two men are in hospital Thursday after allegedly stabbing each other during a fight outside a business in Montreal North, police say.

Police say the altercation started inside a business on Albert Hudon Blvd. just before 4 p.m.

The fight spilled outside when at some point they stabbed each other "with a sharp object," said Raphael Bergeron, a Montreal police spokesperson.

Both men, believed to be in their 30s, were sent to hospital. One of the men suffered serious injuries, while the second man's injuries were not as severe. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police say they are investigating the motive behind the stabbing.