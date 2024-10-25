MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 2 arrested after man beaten with baseball bat in Montreal's Village

    A 59-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being attacked with a baseball bat in Montreal's Village on Oct. 24, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria / CTV News) A 59-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being attacked with a baseball bat in Montreal's Village on Oct. 24, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria / CTV News)
    Two men may face assault charges after a man was beaten with a blunt object in Montreal’s Village on Thursday night.

    Montreal police (SPVM) say multiple 911 calls came in at 10:30 p.m. about an assault on Saint-Catherine Street East and Montcalm Street.

    Officers say witnesses said several men confronted a 59-year-old man, and one of them hit him with a baseball bat.

    Police and paramedics arrived to find the man with serious injuries.

    He was transported to the hospital and is considered to be in stable condition.

    Around 45 minutes later, police arrested two men, aged 24 and 26, near Papineau Metro station.

    The SPVM says the two were questioned overnight and are expected to appear in court at a later date.

