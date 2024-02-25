18 arrested in connection with Quebec organized crime
A total of 18 arrests have been made in Quebec in connection with violent clashes between independent drug dealers and an outlaw motorcycle gang.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) had made a total of 14 arrests as of Sunday afternoon. The force had announced nine arrests on Saturday, and five have since been added.
These include the arrests of two 36-year-old men in Sept-Îles and Quebec City in connection with the events in Saint-Malachie, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, where a hostage-taking incident involving members of the Hells Angels took place on Monday.
Four people appeared in court in Quebec City on Sunday and face several charges.
In the afternoon, David Marceau-Morin, a 36-year-old Quebec City man, was charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping and forcible confinement.
Next, William Monger Gagnon, a 26-year-old Sept-Îles man, was charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.
Dereck Morin-Martel, 22, was charged with failing to comply with conditions of a release order, including not possessing or carrying a weapon.
Karl Horkheimer Pierre appeared in court on Sunday morning. He was charged with attempting to cause death and discharging a firearm.
Four arrests by the SPVQ
In addition to this toll, four arrests were made on Sunday morning by Quebec City police (SPVQ) in connection with violence between criminal groups.
The operation was carried out by investigators from the SPVQ's MALSAIN project, which is looking into the increase in violence linked to drug trafficking, together with the tactical intervention squad and the Sûreté du Québec.
The SPVQ reports that three men and a woman aged between 35 and 40 were arrested. The three men appeared at the Quebec City courthouse on Sunday afternoon, while the woman was released on summons.
Jean-François Dion, aged 37, appeared in court at around 2 p.m. He was charged with possession of ammunition while prohibited.
James Célestin, 40, and David Marceau-Maillefert, 35, were charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping and unlawful confinement.
"Following the arrests, we conducted two searches on our territory, in Beauport, and one outside in collaboration with the Sûreté du Québec (in) Lac-aux-Sables," said SPVQ Captain Marie-Manon Savard at a press briefing on Sunday morning.
During the searches, police recovered a ballistic vest, masks, 0.5 and 9 millimetre ammunition, narcotics, three cellphones, more than ten grams of what may have been cocaine, a drill with blood on it and $1,500 in cash.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 25, 2024.
