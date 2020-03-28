MONTREAL -- Located on the North Shore of Montreal, the city of Laval now has 160 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the most recent report released on Saturday afternoon. The numbers include at least two deaths confirmed by the Integrated Center for Health and Social Services (CISSS) of Laval.

One of the deceased lived at La Piniere Accommodation Centre, where six other residents tested positive for COVID-19. The other COVID-19 victim did not live in a long-term care facility (CHSLD).

The La Piniere can accommodate 100 permanent residents, according to the Laval CISSS.

The other six residents are being cared for and protective measures were put in place for all residents and staff of La Piniere.

The Public Health Department team is continuing to investigate the cases, the press release read.

[COVID-19 ��] Les personnes qui présentent des symptômes du coronavirus, soit de la fièvre, de la toux et des difficultés respiratoires, doivent contacter la ligne téléphonique dédiée à la COVID-19.

�� 450 644-4545



Suivez l'état de la situation.

➡️ https://t.co/tKMv6DdHg7 https://t.co/JON3zpdB6E — Ville de Laval (@villedelavalqc) March 26, 2020

100 HOTEL BEDS

In a news release, the CISSS de Laval also announced that it had rented an entire hotel to provide an overflow unit with 100 beds.

“In the past few days, the hotel establishment has been completely refurbished to meet standards of care and safety,” the document read.

Patients whose levels of care allow it would be moved to the hotel to free up places at the Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital for people possibly infected with COVID-19.

A total of 133 patients could occupy the hotel in double rooms with a bathroom.

One floor would be reserved for palliative care patients, another for mental health users, and another for people in transition to a permanent place of accommodation.

This article by the Canadian Press was first published on Mar. 28, 2020.