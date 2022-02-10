A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed near a Montreal high school Tuesday afternoon has succumbed to his injuries, dying just under two days later in hospital.

The stabbing took place Tuesday afternoon just outside St-Thomas High School, in the Pointe-Claire suburb in Montreal's West Island.

However, the victim was a student at John Rennie high school, according to that school's administration, which told parents of his death in a message on Thursday.

"It is with profound sadness that I am informing you of the death of a 16-year-old John Rennie High School student," wrote principal Jennifer Kurta in the letter.

"He was one of the students injured on Tuesday afternoon during an altercation that occurred between two groups of students" near St-Thomas, she wrote.

"The student died from his injuries in hospital earlier this morning."

Kurta sent the school's "deepest sympathy" to the boy's family. Students at John Rennie and St-Thomas have both been offered extra support this week as they grapple with the violence.

At John Rennie, a student services team is being sent to classes today "to support teachers in delivering this message to students," wrote Kurta.

Extra guidance would be given to any child "in need" afterwards, and she told parents that the school "encourage[s] you to leave your child in school for the remainder of the day so that we can help them grieve."

At St-Thomas, which was closed Wednesday but reopened Thursday, some students witnessed the attack or its aftermath. They were also provided with staff equipped to give psychological support.

TWO STABBED, THREE CHARGED, ALL UNDER 18

Police said early Thursday afternoon that they still haven't received confirmation of the boy's death.

On Tuesday, in the wake of the attack, they said a dispute between two groups of people led to the stabbing on Broadview Ave. near John Fisher Ave. in Pointe-Claire.

Two were injured in the incident. The 16-year-old was immediately in critical condition, and another, who is 15 years old, also ended up in hospital with stab wounds that were less severe.

A driver passing by saw the more injured victim and attempted to help him, but was soon met by first responders who rushed him to the hospital, where he later died.

Prior to the incident, the suspects were all known to each other but not to police, Montreal officers said.

BAIL HEARING POSTPONED AS CASE CHANGES

Three other teens have been charged: two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old. They face seven charges between them and first appeared in court earlier on Thursday, where their bail hearing was postponed.

Lawyers told the court they were expecting more evidence and more news that they said would be arriving, around the time word began to trickle out that the boy had died.

The suspects will remain in police custody until the rescheduled hearing on Feb. 16.

The seven charges are as follows: two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault, one count of possession of a weapon, one count conspiracy to commit murder, an one count of conspiracy to commit assault.

It is unclear how the charges will change now that the boy has passed away.

The incident comes after a spate of violence, much of it fatal, involving Montreal teenagers.

In late October another 16-year-old, Jannai Dopwell-Bailey, was stabbed to death outside his high school in Cote-des-Neiges. Police also arrested and charged teenagers in that case, including one minor.

Thomas Trudel, also 16, was fatally shot in St-Michel in late November.

More recently, 17-year-old Amir Benayad died after being shot on a corner in the Plateau.

--With files from CTV's Angela Mackenzie