15 arrested as safety threats continue on Quebec campaign trail

It may only be day 12 of the Quebec election campaign, but the provincial police force says it has already made 15 arrests.

The Surete du Quebec said multiple candidates have received threats. In the case of Liberal incumbent MNA Enrico Ciccone, he’s been the victim of property damage.

Police say 47-year-old Martin Dumont allegedly broke into the candidate’s riding office.

Ciccone said several computers were stolen along with files from a filing cabinet.

There have been many other examples as well, like Liberal incumbent MNA Marwah Rizqy who faced death threats and was forced to stay home in late August.

On Thursday, neither candidate was available for comment.

Recent statistics from the SQ show that threats towards MNAs have skyrocketed in recent years.

In 2019, a total of 16 complaints were brought to the SQ, compared to nearly 400 in 2021.

The SQ has a dedicated phone line for candidates to call if they receive threats during the election campaign.