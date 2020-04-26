MONTREAL -- Around 130 firefighters were on the scene of a five-alarm fire in a Dorval school on Sunday night into Monday morning.

Flames engulfed the second and third floors of the private elementary school Academie Sainte-Anne, which is the former site of Queen of Angels Academy.

According to the Montreal Fire Department, the fire started at around 9:30 p.m. in a building at the corner of Bouchard and Academie. A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire was well underway when the firefighters arrived.

Nobody was injured and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but firefighters said the fire caused millions of dollars of damage.

Police said on Sunday night traffic was closed on Bouchard while firefighters worked to put out the fire. As of Monday morning at 7 a.m., the fire department confirmed they were still on the scene.