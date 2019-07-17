

CTV Montreal Staff





Police are in the third day of their search for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Emy Berthiaume was reported missing by Trois-Rivieres Police at the same time as 14-year-old Marie-Felix Trudel.

It seems that the two girls ran away at the same time but police located Marie-Felix Tuesday in Shawinigan.

When last seen, Emy was wearing a black hoodie with white writing on shoulders, black pants, and a pink and brown backpack.

She is 1.60 m tall, weighs about 40kg, has brown hair and blue eyes. She speaks French.

People who think they can help find Emy are asked to call the Trois-Rivieres Police at 819-691-2929 or the Missing Children's Network at 1-888-692-4673.