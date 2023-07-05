10 years after Lac-Megantic rail disaster, fish not biting 'like they used to'
Pierre Grenier says that ever since the 2013 train derailment in Lac-Megantic, Que., spilled 100,000 litres of crude oil into the Chaudiere River, the fishing hasn't been the same.
Anglers like him are catching fewer fish, and their catches are increasingly adult fish, a sign that fewer fish are being born. The fish, Grenier said, "don't bite like they used to."
Experts with Quebec's Environment Department will be deployed in the coming weeks to study the rehabilitation of the river since a runaway train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded 10 years ago, killing 47 people and destroying parts of downtown. The department says it will analyze levels of hydrocarbons in river sediments, the health of animals that live on the riverbed and the overall state of fish populations.
Grenier, president of Lac-Megantic's association of hunters and anglers, says his group has helped the province maintain the health of the region's fish stocks, including by introducing new species into Lake Megantic, which feeds the Chaudiere River. But, he said, stocking the lake hasn't had the desired effect.
"We stocked brown trout four years after the disaster, but anglers aren't catching them," he said. "Is the water suitable for the feeding and reproduction of fish? If it's contaminated, we need to know."
Grenier pointed to the location of the spill, where the lake drains into the river. "Right here, the water was full of oil, and it was flowing down into the Chaudiere River. Have any toxins remained throughout the lake?" he asked, adding that he hopes the upcoming studies by the Environment Department will answer the question.
In 2015, a summary report from the Environment Department concluded that fish caught at multiple stations along the river showed more deformities and other anomalies than in any other river in the province.
The last study by the provincial government on the effects of the oil spill in the waterway dates back to 2017. Government experts offered at that time a "reassuring" assessment of the health of the fish stock, despite the persistently high rate of anomalies.
"The fish integrity index has not improved, and the percentage of fish exhibiting anomalies (deformities, fin erosion, injuries, and tumours) which was very high in 2014, remained equally high in 2016," the researchers said in the 2017 study, adding that there was "no comparison" between these elevated rates of anomalies and what existed before the spill.
But the study also said sediments in the lake and river had low concentrations of pollutants and "did not warrant decontamination efforts." Oil-contaminated sediments "do not accumulate in the flesh of fish," which are safe to eat, the researchers said.
It was recommended that new studies be conducted before 2022, but for various reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been delayed, government spokesman Frederick Fournier said. Results from this summer's studies on the lake and the river should be published next year, he added.
Back in July 2013, it took 30,000 litres of fire-retardant foam to extinguish the flames caused by the explosion of oil-laden train cars. The foam contained perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances -- known as PFAS or "forever chemicals." Knowledge about these chemicals has significantly evolved in recent years, and they are now under scrutiny by Environment Canada. A draft report by the federal department, published in May, proposes concluding that "all substances in the class of PFAS have the potential to cause harm to both the environment and human health."
Studies by the provincial Environment Department immediately after the Lac-Megantic derailment concluded that there was no evidence the disaster led to a rise in the levels of PFAS in fish.
But Celine Gueguen, a Universite de Sherbrooke chemistry professor, says the presence of those chemicals should be re-evaluated in the lake and in the river. "Ten years ago, we knew that forever chemicals existed, but we may not have had the technology to measure them accurately," she said.
Gueguen belongs to a group of researchers seeking funding to assess the contamination of the water 10 years after the spill. "We aim to contribute to improving knowledge about the health of the lake," she said. "If multiple experts delve into these questions, it can only be beneficial for the environment."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Feels like 40: Heat warning across southern Quebec
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa to suspend advertising on Facebook, Instagram in ongoing disagreement over Online News Act
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says the federal government will suspend all its advertising on Facebook and Instagram, after what he called the social media giant Meta's 'unreasonable' and 'irresponsible' decision to pull Canadian news from its platforms in response to the Online News Act.
For the first time in seven years, El Nino is here – what does this mean for Canada?
For the first time in seven years, El Niño is here, setting the stage for a likely surge in global temperatures and more extreme weather, according to the United Nations’ weather agency.
Man charged with 1975 murder of woman found in Ontario river
An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Tennessee woman whose remains were found in an Ontario river in 1975.
Canadian missing in Fiji amid reports of tourist vanishing from resort
Global Affairs has confirmed a Canadian is missing in Fiji amid media reports a man vanished from a resort in April.
WATCH | Canada's 'grocery rebate' won't ease rising use of food banks: expert
Canadians who are eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a one-time payment to help with the rising cost of groceries, but the head of a major food bank says it won't address the deeper issues.
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
World’s first flying car receives approval for test flights in the U.S.
Alef Aeronautics, a California-based startup, has received approval to start testing its 'Model A' flying car from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. Here’s a look at what the company calls the 'world’s first real flying car.'
This Japanese river turned lime green, and nobody is sure why
Ikoma city authorities in Western Japan are investigating to determine how the water of a river running through town has turned lime green, causing concerns among citizens.
Over 300 Ontario victims identified in porch pirate investigation, 2 people charged
Detectives have identified over 300 porch pirate victims from across central Ontario after police recovered roughly $90,000 worth of jewelry, a vehicle and other stolen property.
Toronto
-
Toronto man, 36, in 'complete disbelief' after finding ultra-rare playing card
A Toronto man says he's in 'complete disbelief' after finding an ultra-rare and extremely valuable collectable card.
-
Ontario man chooses lump sum prize over $25K a year for life
A lottery winner in Ontario opted for a lump sum prize over $25,000 a year for life.
-
Man charged with 1975 murder of woman found in Ontario river
An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Tennessee woman whose remains were found in an Ontario river in 1975.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area wildfires caused more than $165 million in insured damage
The wildfires in the Tantallon area are estimated to have cost more than $165 million in insured damage, according to figures from the Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc.
-
Former head monk at Cape Breton monastery pleads guilty to voyeurism charge
A Florida man has pleaded guilty to voyeurism charges dating back to the time he served as head monk at a Cape Breton Buddhist monastery.
-
'It's a shame': Summer businesses in N.B. cooled off by rainy days
Businesses in New Brunswick that rely on sunny skies are trying to not get too down about the weather these days.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Child of fatal crash in St. Thomas identified
The young boy was one of five people who were struck while on the sidewalk at the intersection of Talbot Street, near Caso Crossing around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
-
PHOTOS
PHOTOS | 'Outlaws' charged in joint drug trafficking investigation
According to police, the investigation resulted in the seizure of drugs, including suspected fentanyl and cocaine worth about $33,000, and illegal firearms.
-
Two London tow truck companies have had business license suspended
Two tow truck operators have had their business licenses suspended by the City of London following charges of excessive speed and stunt driving.
Northern Ontario
-
Two children seriously hurt in Timmins boating collision
Few details are available, but two children, ages 8 and 9, were seriously injured in a boating collision Tuesday evening in Timmins.
-
Ottawa to suspend advertising on Facebook, Instagram in ongoing disagreement over Online News Act
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says the federal government will suspend all its advertising on Facebook and Instagram, after what he called the social media giant Meta's 'unreasonable' and 'irresponsible' decision to pull Canadian news from its platforms in response to the Online News Act.
-
All of Ontario under fire ban as 80 wild fires burn across the province
There are currently at least 80 wildfires burning in Ontario.
Calgary
-
Landlord says he's stuck after evicted renters set up camp on his front lawn
A Calgary landlord says he's dealing with $100,000 in property damage and a group of squatters who refuse to leave a home he owns in the city's northeast.
-
Coca-Cola to build new $70M facility in northeast Calgary
Soft drink giant Coca-Cola is staking out some more territory in northeast Calgary.
-
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
Kitchener
-
Sweltering conditions continue in Waterloo region
Hot humid air continues to hang over much of Ontario, including Waterloo region where a heat warning remains in effect.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Child of fatal crash in St. Thomas identified
The young boy was one of five people who were struck while on the sidewalk at the intersection of Talbot Street, near Caso Crossing around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
-
Barricaded person draws heavy police presence to Kitchener neighbourhood
There was a heavy police presence in a south Kitchener neighbourhood Wednesday morning.
Vancouver
-
2nd suspicious package found in Kamloops neighbourhood, 1 day after pipe bomb discovery
Another suspicious package has turned up in a Kamloops neighbourhood, after one containing a pipe bomb was discovered nearby the previous day.
-
Fisheries department investigating complaints that orcas harassed by boater off Vancouver Island
Fisheries and Oceans Canada is investigating complaints from the public after a boater was seen driving toward a pod of orcas in Baynes Sound, off the coast of Vancouver Island.
-
B.C. port strike enters day five, with talks deadlocked over maintenance
Talks between maritime employers and the union representing British Columbia port workers remain deadlocked over maintenance issues as a strike by the workers enters its fifth day.
Edmonton
-
Ottawa to suspend advertising on Facebook, Instagram in ongoing disagreement over Online News Act
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says the federal government will suspend all its advertising on Facebook and Instagram, after what he called the social media giant Meta's 'unreasonable' and 'irresponsible' decision to pull Canadian news from its platforms in response to the Online News Act.
-
Edmonton police to don body cameras starting next week
Edmonton Police Service will reveal on Wednesday more details about the body camera trial that starts next week.
-
Edmonton single-use item bylaw to remain in effect despite early 'inconveniences'
While some customers of businesses affected by Edmonton's new single-use item bylaw that mandates a 15-cent charge for paper bags find it 'inconvenient,' the city has no plans to change it so soon into its implementation.
Windsor
-
Therapy dog program launches for Windsor police employees
There will soon be more dogs at Windsor police facilities.
-
Police seek suspect in brazen car theft
Windsor police are looking to identify a woman who allegedly stole a car from a parking lot on Walker Road last week.
-
Local shelter seeks home for cats of fallen firefighter
A Windsor-Essex animal shelter is looking for a home for three cats whose owner died in a car crash.
Regina
-
Traffic stop for illegally tinted windows led to opium bust, Sask. RCMP say
A simple traffic stop near Indian Head led to officers seizing a total of 10 kilograms of opium poppy pods.
-
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
-
Sask. Ministry of Education criticized for inadequate response to complaints
A recent report from Saskatchewan's ombudsman says provincial Ministry of Education is unprepared to investigate complaints about registered independent schools.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man linked to far-right group charged with terrorism offences
RCMP have charged an Ottawa man with three terrorism offences after it began investigating Atomwaffen Division, a far-right group Canada has designated as a terrorist group.
-
Pimisi LRT station not built for substantial crowds, Ottawa police say
The Ottawa Police Service says the reason Pimisi Station was restricted on Canada Day is because of the station's design and its inability to handle crowds.
-
Gatineau Park beach closed due to blue-green algae
A bloom of blue-green algae has forced the temporary closure of Breton beach at Philippe Lake.
Saskatoon
-
'His dream came true': Saskatoon Special Olympian knocks down the competition in Germany
Saskatoon's Ian Cushon just returned home from the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin and he has some hardware to show for it.
-
Saskatoon firefighters rescue several people after campus roof collapse
Emergency crews blocked off Wiggins Avenue following a construction accident at the Murray Library building on the University of Saskatchewan campus on Tuesday.
-
Sask. Ministry of Education criticized for inadequate response to complaints
A recent report from Saskatchewan's ombudsman says provincial Ministry of Education is unprepared to investigate complaints about registered independent schools.