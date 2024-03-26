10-year-old girl missing in Montreal

MONTREAL
    A 10-year-old girl is missing after leaving school at the end of the day and never returning home.

    Djutice Alyssa Dorcelus is described as a Black girl, 1.63 m tall and 45.5 kg, with black eyes and black hair.

    She was last seen wearing a hoodie, a grey coat with a fur hood, black pants, black snow pants and fuchsia pink Sorel winter boots.

    She also had on light blue mittens, a dark grey backpack, as well as silver hoop earrings and a pink, blue and green hair elastic.

    She was last seen in the Saint-Laurent borough.

