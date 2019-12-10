MONTREAL -- At least 10 people have been arrested as Longueuil police search numerous homes in a drug raid operation on Montreal's south shore.

Officials confirm the searches started at 5 a.m. Tuesday in a move to target a network of drug traffickers on the territory.

“This operation is aimed particularly at suspects involved in the trafficking of cannabis, cocaine and methamphetamine,” Longueuil police stated.

About 130 police officers are still taking parts in the raids on Athènes Street in Brossard, as well as Latour Street, Mackay Street, Payer Boulevard and Place Edouard in Longueuil’s Saint-Hubert borough.

There are additional searches on Terrasse Decelles Street in Longueuil, as well as in the cities of Candiac and La Prairie.

Six men and four women between the ages of 17 and 43 have been arrested in relation to the raids. Officers say most of the suspects are known to police.

They could face charges of:

Possession with the purpose of trafficking,

Drug trafficking,

Conspiracy.

“They are currently being interviewed by our investigators at headquarters,” the force added.

“They will be appearing [Wednesday] at the Longueuil courthouse.”

Project Millefeuille started last May following information received from the public on the force’s anonymous Info-azimuth phone line.

The raids are in collaboration with Sherbrooke and Montreal police, as well as the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Longueuil police believe there could be more arrests as the day goes on. Anyone with information is encouraged to call anonymous line Info-azimuth at 450 646 8500.