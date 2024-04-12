10 arrested after Fairview Pointe-Claire robbery, suspects could be part of international crime network

Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested eight men and two women in connection with a jewellery store robbery that occurred at the Fairview Pointe-Claire shopping centre.

According to Noovo Info, the 10 people, aged 26 to 38, were arrested Wednesday night as part of Project Ouest, which involved several units, including the tactical team, patrol officers, the K9 unit and more.

The suspects, of Chilean origin, are believed to be part of a major international criminal network known as the South American Theft Group, renowned for stealing money and property.

According to police, the alleged thieves used an incendiary object to break into the mall when it was closed.

Police say the jewellery store was robbed around midnight before the suspects fled the scene.

The 10 people were arrested shortly after, some of them at their homes.

Police say none of the suspects speak English or French.

They face charges include theft, breaking and entering and possession of burglary tools.