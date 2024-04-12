MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 10 arrested after Fairview Pointe-Claire robbery, suspects could be part of international crime network

    Fairview Pointe-Claire. (Google Maps) Fairview Pointe-Claire. (Google Maps)
    Share

    Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested eight men and two women in connection with a jewellery store robbery that occurred at the Fairview Pointe-Claire shopping centre.

    According to Noovo Info, the 10 people, aged 26 to 38, were arrested Wednesday night as part of Project Ouest, which involved several units, including the tactical team, patrol officers, the K9 unit and more.

    The suspects, of Chilean origin, are believed to be part of a major international criminal network known as the South American Theft Group, renowned for stealing money and property.

    According to police, the alleged thieves used an incendiary object to break into the mall when it was closed.

    Police say the jewellery store was robbed around midnight before the suspects fled the scene.

    The 10 people were arrested shortly after, some of them at their homes.

    Police say none of the suspects speak English or French.

    They face charges include theft, breaking and entering and possession of burglary tools.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion The big benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle

    In his column for CTVNews.ca, financial advice expert Christopher Liew explains the benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle, as well as the change in financial mindset and sacrifices it takes.

    They met in New York's Plaza Hotel in 1970. Here's what happened next

    In 1969, Stefano Ripamonti was feeling good about life. He was in his late twenties, working a glamorous job at an Italian high fashion shoe firm. He’d recently married his childhood sweetheart and the newlyweds were settling into an apartment near the Vatican city walls in Rome, Italy.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News