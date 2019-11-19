MONTREAL - A Quebec-wide study on the mental health of Quebec university students reveals that many of them suffer from mental distress and present symptoms of depression.

The study found that one in five Quebec university students present symptoms of depression at a level that should be treated professionally.

It also revealed that Quebec university students contemplate suicide at three times the rate of the general Quebec population, and have attempted suicide at more than two times the rate of the general population.

Philippe LeBel, president of Union etudiante du Quebec (UEQ), which led the study, said the results were very worrying.

He called on Quebec's Minister of Education to put in place a provincial policy to improve the mental health of Quebec students.

Some 24,000 Quebec university students took part in the study, which was administered from Oct. 29 to Nov. 25 via questionnaire by Leger on behalf of the UEQ.

