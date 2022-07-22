Explosion at Montreal-area polymer lab kills one, injures two

An explosion at a polymer research centre in Greater Montreal left one dead and at least two injured Friday morning.

According to paramedics, a man in his forties was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were sent to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

A third person refused to go to hospital, according to The Canadian Press.

The explosion occurred in the late morning at the Polymer Source building on Avro St., in Dorval.

Three teams of paramedics responded to the 11:38 a.m. 911 call. Firefighters were also on site.

The explosion occurred at Polymer Source, a company that develops polymers for research purposes. (CTV News)

Two inspectors from Quebec's work safety commission (CSSNET) were on the scene Friday afternoon to gather information.

According to a statement from CSSNET, inspectors "secured the site by prohibiting all chemical processes."

It's too early to tell if a CSSNET will conduct an official investigation into the matter.

"We must first allow our inspectors to complete the collection of information. This step may take a few days," the statement continues.

Polymer Source, a company that supplies polymers for academic, pharmaceutical and industrial research, has yet to respond to a request for comment.

With files from CTV's Joe Lofaro and Bogdan Lytvynenko, and The Canadian Press.