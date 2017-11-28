The next Molson Brewery will not be in Montreal.

On Tuesday, Mayor Valerie Plante confirmed rumours that beer behemoth Molson Coors will establish their new brewing site in Longueuil.

According to a statement issued by the City of Longueuil, the new facility will be built on a parcel of land near St-Hubert Airport. According to reports, the cost of the new brewery will be $500 million.

“We are very proud that Molson Coors chose Longueuil for this vast project,” said Mayor Sylvie Parent. “This important gesture is rewarding years of effort to develop our city, particularly the airport zone, in order to make it a strategic part of industrial development.”

The proposal to sell the land to Molson Coors will need to approved at a Longueuil city hall meeting on Dec. 5.

Plante said she had appealed to the Molson family to keep the company’s operations in the city, but an offer made by city hall had come in after the company’s board had already made its decision.

“The discussions I had with the company’s representatives confirmed Molson Coors’ and the city’s commitment to ensuring a sustainable presence for the company in Montreal,” said Plante in a statement. “I’m confident that leaders will maintain this openness by making their next business decisions reflect not only the importance of Molson in Montreal’s history, but also the fact that Montreal helped Molson become what it is today.”

In July, the company announced that rather than renovate the 231-year-old Molson Brewery on Notre-Dame, a new facility would be opened.

The mayor said the current site of the brewery has “immense” economic and social development potential, adding that the company will be involved in whatever development project is approved for the property.