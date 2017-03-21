

CTV Montreal





The charges have been stayed for dozens of people who were arrested during Mafia raids dating back to 2014.

Crown called for the stay of proceedings Tuesday morning.

In total, 36 people were arrested as part of Operation Clemenza between 2014 and 2016 on charges including drug trafficking, importing and producing narcotics, possession of weapons, arson and kidnapping.

It was billed by the RCMP as striking a significant blow to organized crime in the city, the largest Mafia takedown by the federal officers since the Rizzuto crime family sweep during Operation Colisee in 2006.

The 36 accused (one of whom is now deceased) will see the charges against them dropped. Eleven other people will face trial as scheduled on charges related to the importation of cocaine.

Sabrina Delli Fraine told reporters that numerous factors played a part in the decision, including a recent Supreme Court ruling that set strict time limits for cases to get to trial.

The federal prosecutor can refile charges in the cases within 12 months should the evidence warrant it.

Delli Fraine said given that police and prosecutors worked on the investigation over several years, the decision to stay the charges was made after much reflection.

According to reports, the Crown's decision might have been based on the quality of the evidence gathered and the investigative techniques used by police.

The vast majority of the evidence consists of millions of text messages allegedly exchanged between the suspects.

Police say they intercepted BlackBerry communications, and used them to take down two alleged organized crime groups operating in the province.

More than one million private PIN-to-PIN messages were intercepted and analyzed as evidence as part of the operation.

The defence is said to have vigorously challenged the validity of that evidence.

With files from The Canadian Press