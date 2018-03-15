ZUMBA AND MEDITATION IN MOVEMENT
Published Thursday, March 15, 2018 2:30PM EDT
ZUMBA AND MEDITATION IN MOVEMENT: LET’S MOVE AGAINST SEXUAL ASSAULT!
On April 21st 2018, say no to sexual assault by participating in the financing activity of the West Island CALACS!
ZUMBA | 9:15 to 10:45 | + MEDITATION IN MOVEMENT | 11:05 to 12:00 |
Location : Centre communautaire Marcel-Morin - 14068 boulevard Gouin Ouest, Pierrefonds, Québec H8Z 1Y1
TICKETS : Visit the Facebook page of the West Island CALACS or follow this link: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/zumba-et-meditation-en-mouvement-bougeons-contre-les-agressions-sexuelles-tickets-43950746867
Caroline Deslauriers
CALACS de l’Ouest de l’Île
Tél. : 514-684-2198
Fax :514-684-4703
Latest Montreal News
- UPAC arrests former mayor of Terrebonne for alleged collusion scheme
- MMIWG in Montreal: 'It felt like nobody cared about Alacie'
- Mother convicted of killing daughters in 'honour killing' ordered deported
- Construction to block Turcot, Nuns' Island, Highway 20 on St. Patrick's Day weekend
- Several people killed in Florida pedestrian bridge collapse