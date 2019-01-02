

CTV Montreal





There are plans for a new Muslim cemetery in Vaudreuil-Dorion.

The idea is to take over an empty lot next to a Catholic cemetery – but a zoning change is needed.

An investment group has attempted to secure the land, and they are working in conjunction with an Islamic Cultural Centre in the neighbourhood to make the cemetery a reality.

The proposed lot – a field along St. Antoine Road – is currently zoned for agricultural use.

The president of the Dorval Mosque, Mehmet Deger, has had a hand in the acquisition of land for a Muslim cemetery. Thousands of people have been buried over the last few years, he said, and lack of space is becoming an issue.

Some people living in the United States have even attempted to come to Canada to bury their loved ones.

“They don’t have space left, neither in Laval,” he said. “We need more space because our numbers are going up. So according to statistics, out of every thousand people, seven die every year – so we need space.”

While there are needs for public consultation and a zoning change, the city of Vaudreuil-Dorion is showing support for the project.

“There’s space for everybody, so why don’t we put together two cemeteries, not together, but one beside the other one?” Guy Pilon, Mayor of Vaudreuil-Dorion, told CJAD 800. “I think it’s the right place to put a cemetery over there.”

“Everybody is allowed to live in Vaudreuil-Dorion, so I think everyone is allowed to die and get buried in Vaudreuil-Dorion,” he added.