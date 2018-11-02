Featured Video
Zero Waste: Montreal pushes initiatives to reduce garbage
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, November 2, 2018 5:57PM EDT
The average Canadian produces 400 kilograms or nearly 900 pounds of garbage every year.
Montreal is trying to change that, by helping to fund the work of zero waste organizations – and even hosting a Zero Waste Festival.
Michelle Poirier of the L'Association québécoise Zéro Déchet talks about how Montrealers can contribute toward the goal – including three tangible things people can do to reduce their waste.
She also explains why reducing waste is so crucial.
