The average Canadian produces 400 kilograms or nearly 900 pounds of garbage every year.

Montreal is trying to change that, by helping to fund the work of zero waste organizations – and even hosting a Zero Waste Festival.

Michelle Poirier of the L'Association québécoise Zéro Déchet talks about how Montrealers can contribute toward the goal – including three tangible things people can do to reduce their waste.

She also explains why reducing waste is so crucial.