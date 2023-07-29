Zïlon, the 'father of Quebecois street art' has died

Influential Montreal artist Zïlon died at the age of 67 in July 2023. (Credit: Samuel Leclerc) Influential Montreal artist Zïlon died at the age of 67 in July 2023. (Credit: Samuel Leclerc)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon