The Bloc Quebecois has once again dipped into the ranks of the Parti Quebecois to choose a new leader.

Former PQ minister Yves-François Blanchet was acclaimed as leader of the Bloc overnight as the only person to have submitted a valid nomination.

Only one other person, engineer Jean-Jacques Nantel, asked for a nomination ballot, but he did not submit his paperwork by the deadline of midnight Wednesday.

Blanchet, 53, was first elected to the National Assembly in 2008, and served as Environment Minister in the short-lived Pauline Marois government from December 2012 to April 2014.

Since 2014 he has worked as a political commentator for a French-language public affairs television program.

When Blanchet filed his candidacy in December nine of the Bloc's ten MPs said they supported Blanchet.

The party has gone through many leaders in the past four years when Gilles Duceppe resigned after losing his seat.

Its most recent leader, Martine Ouellet, was acclaimed in March 2017 but was never elected to the House of Commons. During her time as leader seven MPs quit the party over arguments about her leadership style and the emphasis she put on sovereignty.

Ouellet was then rejected by two-thirds of party's membership in a vote conducted in June 2018, and she resigned a few days later.