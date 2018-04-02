

CTV Montreal





Police in Laval are investigating the stabbing of a youth at 77th Ave. and Levesque Blvd. late Sunday.

Someone called 9-1-1 around 11 p.m. to report an injured person in a parking lot behind a depanneur at that intersection.

Emergency crews arrived to find a 17-year-old male with serious knife wounds. He was rushed to hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said the youth has had run-ins with the law before and was not discussing what happened.

The victim is a resident of Montreal.