

Daniel J. Rowe, Matt Gilmour, CTV News Montreal





The Department of Youth Protection is reporting a jump in the number of reports of potential child abuse cases compared to last year, but regional directors are saying there might be a good reason for that.

The number has risen by around 10 per cent, but regional directors say the rise may be due to a greater public sensibility, or that people now understand how to recognize child abuse and when and how to report it.

Batshaw Youth and Family Centres have seen an 11 per cent jump in reports, but a two per cent decrease in retentions, when a child is brought under the administration of youth protection.

"We're seeing that if we can introduce them to community partner programs or first-line services, they're better serviced there than under the umbrella of youth protection and that program within my organization has doubled in staff, and has been very successful in averting families from coming under youth protection," said Batshaw director Linda See.

The union that represents youth protection workers has identified a budget shortfall of nearly $400 million. The union says until that money is restored to the system, none of the issues plaguing youth protection can be addressed.

The report comes on the 40th anniversary of the Youth Protection Act.

