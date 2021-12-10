MONTREAL -- Voting will begin Monday at the APTS -- the last major health and social services union to reach an agreement in principle on the renewal of its collective agreement with Quebec.

The union of technicians and professionals in the health-care sector (APTS) has 60,000 members in various health and youth centres. They include psychologists, social work technicians, medical imaging workers and laboratory workers.

The virtual assemblies will take place from Dec. 13 to 21.

In an interview on Friday, APTS president Robert Comeau said he was satisfied with this agreement in principle, which is recommended to the 60,000 members.

He pointed out several gains compared to the employer's offer in June, including the fact that workers in youth centres will get more rest time, with the option to convert part of their premium into floating vacations.

He also noted that the APTS has obtained a recognition bonus for medical imaging and laboratory technologists for work done during the pandemic.