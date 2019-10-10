

MONTREAL -- A teenager suspected of violently assaulting a hockey player during a cell phone transaction last August in Villeray was arrested Wednesday by the police.

The victim of this assault is Nicolas Poulin, who played for the Sherbrooke Phoenix of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) from 2014 to 2018 before playing with McGill University's hockey team.

The arrested teenager has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear Thursday in the Youth Court of Quebec Court, according to the SPVM report. The circumstances of his arrest are not yet known.

During the Aug. 22 altercation, Nicolas Poulin was wounded in the neck with a knife. Poulin said in an interview later that the blade of the weapon cut him a millimetre from the carotid artery.

If the artery had been hit, the 6'2" 22-year-old colossus, who is 200 pounds, could have lost his life.

Poulin is said to have initiated the cell phone transaction on an online site that sells such items. The two men agreed to meet around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Jarry and Chateaubriand Streets and the attack occurred shortly after they met.

Nicolas Poulin is the son of Patrick Poulin who played in the National Hockey League (NHL) from 1991 to 2002 with the Montreal Canadiens, the Hartford Whalers, the Chicago Blackhawks and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

