MONTREAL -- Youppi!, the giant orange ... something that represents the Montreal Canadiens - and before that the Montreal Expos - is one of this year's candidates for the Mascot Hall of Fame. (Yes, we too just learned of the existence of the Mascot Hall of Fame).

We're proud to announce that Youppi! is a nominee for the Mascot Hall of Fame! But he needs your help to be inducted. Vote often!

Vote here �� https://t.co/86XUrIyX6G#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Cl4e4BfEm3 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 9, 2019

Youppi! is up aganst 18 other mascots - ranging from S.J. Sharkie of the San Jose Sharks to Wally the Green Monster of the Boston Red Sox - in the competition, which is voted on by both the public and members of the Mascot Hall of Fame.

That's where you come in: if you want Youppi! (or any of the other candidates) in the Hall, you can vote online. The first round of voting runs through Oct. 12. If Youppi makes it to the second round of voting, that will run from Oct. 20 to 26.

Youppi! started mascot life in 1979 with the Montreal Expos. The Montreal Canadiens named him the team's mascot - their first in franchise history - in 2005, a year after the Expos played their final game in Montreal.

Of his many claims to fame, Youppi! remains the only mascot ever to be ejected from a Major League Baseball game.