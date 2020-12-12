MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens won't be taking to the ice for at least another month, but that doesn't mean the team's most recognizable figure couldn't find a way to celebrate Christmas.

Mascot Youppi! presided over a concert of Christmas tunes played by the franchise's longtime organist,

Diane Bibaud. The fuzzy orange creature got into the holiday spirit by gifting Bibaud one of the team's recently unveiled reverse retro jerseys.

A few former players did manage to make an appearance, as Yvan Cournoyer popped in to toss some snowballs at Rejean Houle. Current players such as Jeff Petry and his family also appeared to offer their seasons' greetings.

You can watch the entire concert here.