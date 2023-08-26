Young woman seriously injured in Longueuil car crash
A two-vehicle collision in Longueuil, Que. left one woman seriously injured Friday evening.
Police say impaired driving may have been involved.
The crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. at 1100 Marie-Victorin Boulevard, according to the Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL).
The two occupants of one of the vehicles, a man and a woman in their twenties, were injured and taken to hospital. The female passenger had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
The driver of the other vehicle involved, a man in his forties, was also injured.
Collision investigators were dispatched to the scene.
"At this point, impaired driving is the theory currently being pursued by our investigators. The exact circumstances leading up to the collision have yet to be determined," said SPAL spokesperson François Boucher.
As of late Friday evening, police had not reported any arrests.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 26, 2023.
