Young woman rushed to hospital in critical condition after stabbing in Montreal's east end, man arrested

Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station

A missile hit a train station where thousands of people had gathered to flee in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 50 on Friday, Ukrainian authorities said, as workers unearthed bodies from a mass grave in a town that has become the center of war crimes allegations against Russian troops.

Ukrainian servicemen stand next to a fragment of a Tochka-U missile with a writing in Russian 'For children,' on a grass after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

